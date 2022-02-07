Rose Day to Valentine’s Day: 7 Celeb inspired looks to celebrate each day of this romantic week

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but what makes the day more exciting is each day of the week that leads to the ultimate lovers’ day. Today marks the beginning of the romantic week and is celebrated as Rose Day. Each day has its own significance and importance and every couple looks forward to it with a date night plan, gifts, and much more. It becomes very much necessary to look perfect these days and to dress up according to the theme. Here are 7 celeb-inspired looks for you to look dope for the 7 days of romantic celebrations.

Rose Day

Something soft, elegant, and rose can be perfect for this day. If you are sure to get a bouquet of roses from your boyfriend, make sure to complement the whole vibe of the occasion in a blush pink or powder rose-hued outfit that’s feminine, sweet, and cute. Alia’s corset mini dress that she teamed with green heels can be your style inspiration sans the drama factor brought in by the netted trail of her outfit. Sleek hair and minimal makeup can cut the picture-perfect.

Propose Day

White is the colour of purity, belief, and honesty. On Propose Day, wear a snazzy white number to start your journey of togetherness with honesty and loyalty as a base. Sara Ali Khan’s flirty white dress has the right amount of sass, sweetness, and sensuous charms that’ll make your man’s drool over you. The one-shoulder mini dress with the plunging neckline created a sophisticated look and the diva locked up her party look with sparkly jewellery.

Chocolate Day

Chocolate brown-hued outfits that can evoke the feeling of heart-melting warmth and cheerful joy are the numbers to ace this day. Instead of opting for regular body-fit mini dresses, try out different silhouettes to look like a ‘hot’ chocolate! Tara Sutaria’s leather coordinates is our choice!

Teddy Day

Well, what does a teddy bear remind you of? Cute, cuddly warmth and some childhood memories in vibrant colours right? If so, rock a multicolor look that channels the same vibe. Shraddha Kapoor’s cutesy look in her strappy mini dress styled up with a belt can be your perfect pick for the day.

Promise Day

Blue is the colour of promises, trust, and friendships. Choosing a lighter shade of the colour is recommended for the day as these are on-trend. Deepika Padukone’s light blue checkered co-ord set consisting of a peplum crop top and tea-length skirt featuring ruffles was all things fun and frolic and is a stunning pick to rock the day in style.

Hug Day

Make him want to hug you and never let go of you in an enchanting fit that assures warmth and comfort. While ruches and body-hugging numbers can do the magic, orange hues can add a romantic touch without overdoing it, because we are surely saving the red for the final day. Katrina’s Kaif alluring look in this orange midi dress is a clear winner and she complimented it with apt makeup. Take notes, girls!

Kiss Day

Choosing light coloured or pastel shade outfits would be wise for Kiss Day as it would put the focus light on your face, especially your lips. The right choice of lipstick can take you places on this day. Kiara Advani’s Victorian-styled lavender top and white denim mini skirt were teamed up with matching purple heels that did full justice to her fantabulous look. Center-parted poker-straight hair, bold glossy lips, and pink palette makeup rounded off the look perfectly.

Valentine’s Day

Paint the town red in a romantic red outfit and who better than the millennial fashion icon Ananya Panday to take style inspiration from. If you want to make it look chic and classy without giving up on the glam factor and comfort, Annie’s recent look in this stylish halter-neck mini dress featuring ruffles and key-hole design can be your choice of perfection for your Valentine’s Day date night.

So, which diva’s style are you counting on to slay Valentine’s Week in style? Tell us in the comments below.

