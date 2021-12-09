RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt aces the Indian princess look as Sita in simple, elegant sarees and kohl eyes

The much-awaited trailer for RRR is finally out and fans are going ga-ga over it. The film based in the 1920's directed by SS Rajamouli and starring JR NTR and Ram Charan in key roles along with performances by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt is already winning hearts. The high budget film looks like an epic that will go down in history and we're already fawning over Alia Bhatt's convincing look as Sita.

In the Telugu period action drama, Alia's look is simple yet elegant. In the poster of the film Alia was seen wearing an emerald green cotton saree with a simple gold border over a red blouse with minimal gold brocade patterns and puff sleeves. Accessories play a key role in Alia's look. In all the screengrabs the actress is wearing traditional gold jhumka earrings, matha-patti, nose ring and gold chain, which remain her constants. Her curly hair on the other hand keeps changing. From double braids secured with ribbons to her locks styled into one single lush, loose braid, also secured with her ribbon, Bhatt's look is convincing.

The 28-year-old star's makeup on the other hand is kept to a minimum with kohl-lined eyes and flushed lips .

Shriya Saran's look is also worth a mention. The actress plays a small but key role in the film and the RRR trailer gave us a glimpse of her look as well. Centre-parted hair styled into a tight braid, defined kohl-lined eyes, filled-in brows and a statement bindi on her forehead was the look of Saran's that we got from the trailer.

