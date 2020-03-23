Runway to wardrobe: Spring/Summer 2020 trends you can totally wear RN

Fashion lovers, assemble. The trend Gods have spoken. Spring/Summer is going to see a lot of these pieces, so get a head start. Read this to find out how!

Florals? In Spring? Groundbreaking.

Telling you to bring florals into your wardrobe in the spring would bring just this exact reaction from Miranda Priestly. So we won’t tell you to do that, even though florals are still the first trend that’s big this season. Here are some other trends that we are going to see a lot more of. So take notes and then add to cart.

Neon

Gone are the days when there was JUST one colour of the season. But there's definitely a bunch of "here-I-am" hues that are taking centre stage. Effervescent and fluorescent lime, fuschia and yellows are definitely here to stay in 2020. From Valentino to Tom Ford to Mandira Wirk and Manish Arora, everyone is up on the neon bandwagon.

Suits

3-piece, androgenous or just business casual - as the outfits become more gender-neutral, structured suits are grabbing the spotlight. Oversized suit-dresses, structured 3 piece suits and shorts-suit, suits in unlikely (bright) hues; runways and celebrities alike are favouring a well-cut proposition.

Clear, solid and white

Fashion weeks SS '20 around the globe saw designers starting over a clean slate. Ethereal, flowy and white seemed like a theme for the new decade for designers like Alexander McQueen and Louis Vuitton to Ridhi Mehra and Kunal Rawal. Instead of colours, we saw designers play with textures, silhouettes and fabrics like lace, sheer organza, satin and linen.

Statement bows

You're a gift, so just present yourself in the best way possible. See what we did there? Wrap yourself up with a huge-a*$ bow this season. It could be the attention-grabbing detail of your outfit or just be subtle, but we know one thing, it's gotta be big!

Puff Sleeves circa 1980

It's time to break into the vintage archives. They were popular once and Spring-Summer 2020 is bringing them back. From saree blouses to dresses, the puff with a bold shoulder is here to stay. The best part about a major shoulder and sleeve moment? All you need is a pair of statement earrings to paint the town.

