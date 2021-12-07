Sabyasachi to Falguni & Shane Peacock: ALL the designer outfits to expect at Katrina and Vicky's wedding

One of the most talked-about events has to be Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. The actors have been monitored closely and everything from their wedding venue to the food, guest list and security has been revealed. The duo is are all set to commence their wedding functions.

One of the main aspects of the wedding is the duo's outfits. It has already been revealed that Katrina Kaif will be a Sabyasachi bride for her big day. She is also styled by her close friend Anaita Shroff Adajania for all the events. It is only but obvious that the duo will be wearing the best of the best designer outfits for their big day.

At the airport, Katrina was spotted looking Haldi-ready in a bright yellow Anamika Khanna sharara set who has also created outfits for other functions. Sabyasachi was Vicky Kaushal's choice for his airport attire and it is safe to say he looked dapper in it. The groom-to-be's outfits for his mehendi and sangeet have been created by ace menswear designer Kunal Rawal, according to reports. The actor has sported Rawal's creations multiple times and even played showstopper for him at the Lakme Fashion Week!

We also spotted several Falguni and Shane Peacock bags as part of Katrina's baggage. Check out the video here! Designer and close friend Manish Malhotra too is said to have created a few customised fits for the bride-to-be according to reports.

The duo landed in Rajasthan on December 6 and their pre-wedding festivities are set to begin by December 7th, followed by their sangeet on December 8 and finally their wedding on December 9 at the Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort. We can't wait to see the bride and groom-to-be's stunning outfits for their big day!

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow sharara set PERFECT for a Haldi ceremony: Yay or Nay?