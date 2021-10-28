Sabyasachi Mukherjee gets roasted by netizens for his latest mangalsutra ad campaign; Here's why

It was recently in August when the Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration sparked some heat due to the inflated price tags. Here's another round of trolls that's back with the launch of the Indian designer's intimate fine jewellery collection which dropped recently while simultaneously has graced the covers of magazines. Here's what led to the backlash.

Social media plays as a guide to everyone today from fashion to cooking, travelling, and more, there are lots to learn, emulate, and let go of. Certain things end up receiving rave attention and this two-day-old ad campaign by Sabyasachi Mukherjee has been the bad books of netizens now. The collection claims to feature a royal Bengal mangalsutra 1.2 and Bengal Tiger Icon that's available through necklaces, earrings, signet rings and so on. In India, Mangalsutra holds a sacred significance where a woman wears it from the day she’s married to her man.

So, what stirred things up for netizens, you wonder? Even before the price could come into the picture, it was the pictures released by the most coveted designer that led to the questions that flowed like a gushing stream. The series of pictures featured models with jewellery and outfits like lingerie, shirts, sarees, and so on. Shots seriously fired, yet again at the Sabyasachi. Users expressed their not-calm-at all views that read in the comments section, “I thought Sabyasachi started selling garments.”

Another user was quick to write, “Lol, I thought this was intimate wear and then I read your description of intimate fine JEWELLERY.” Limited positive comments poured in like, “I love how they represent dusky skin tone and beauties of India with all body types..Respect.”

To which slightly contradictory comments dropped in. A user questioned, “Does showing so much skin justify ‘Intimate Jewellery’? “No other way to show jewellery?”, another comment read.

Guess who hopped into this game? Twitterati followed suit. It also raised disheartenment over religious sentiments being hurt. Here’s what it states. Read on!

Would you consider this as a bad move? What are your views on this? Drop your comments below.

