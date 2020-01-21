Sabyasachi x H&M : Everything you need to know about this massive collaboration

Listed below are all the things that you need to know about this colossal collaboration.

A lazy Tuesday afternoon, heading back to the work table, scrolling through Instagram and boom! Sabyasachi announces his collaboration with high street style giant, H&M. The celebrated Indian designer had already hinted at something ‘big’ but nobody could fathom that it would be this huge. The Swedish multinational clothing retail company, a summer ago, had collaborated with Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli and that collection literally broke the Internet. This news is no different as Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ensemble is almost every girl's dream.

Speaking about Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the most loved fashion designers in the country and definitely a favourite among the Bollywood celebrities. The NIFT alumni launched his eponymous label in 1999. Since then, there has been no looking back. Mukherjee has 5 stores across India and has also founded the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, a tribute to his mother.

Listed below are all the things that you need to about this colossal collaboration.

The collection will be launched on April 16, 2020 across all the H&M stores in India and selective stores worldwide.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration is themed, 'Wanderlust'.

The collection will feature eclectic, hand-crafted travel pieces which will add the "extra" bit to the wardrobe.

The much awaited collection will be an amalgamation of modern and traditional silhouettes with a nod towards athleisure and glamping.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will offer a complete fashion wardrobe for both ladies and men, including accessories.

What do you think about this collaboration? Are you excited for it? Also, what are your expectations? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More