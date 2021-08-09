Sabyasachi x H&M 'Wanderlust' collection to go LIVE on August 12 in India & 17 countries: ALL you need to know

When news broke that Sabyasachi was collaborating with H&M to launch a collection, the Indian fashion world went into a tizzy. April 16, 2020, was the date set for the launch before the pandemic hit. As the world is getting back to normalcy, the collection titled Wanderlust is set to go live on August 12 in 10 stores across the country.

This ready-to-wear collection, according to the ace designer, will bring "Relaxed sophistication to everyday life in an understated yet glamorous style." One of the three conditions that Sabya put forth included the saree being part of the line! This collaboration of a georgette saree with a print inspired by Kolkata, which will be part of the 22 womenswear items. The collection will also include 12 menswear styles and 32 accessories. The collection is meant to be both wearable and affordable for consumers - a pret line in some sense. From breezy kaftans, to co-ords the sizes of this collection range from XS to XL. The collection which will include long flowy dresses, breezy shirts, wide pants, blouses and more will have loads of embroidery and multicultural silhouettes. The collection is also gender no bar - the designer can see women wearing the men's tunic and men wearing pajamas from the women's collection, which can all be mixed and matched together.

The pieces will start at a range of INR 999 and go up to INR 9,999, to make sure the designer's creations are affordable and available to all.

Maria Gemzell, Head of New Development, H&M said, "At a time like this, we believe people value the use of homegrown crafts and textiles more than ever and that’s something no one can do better than Sabyasachi," in a press release.

Right now, shopping is only permitted to customers who have made an appointment via the HM app, to keep safety precautions in check.

