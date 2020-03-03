From Samantha Akkineni, Deepika Padukone to Jennifer Lopez: PROOF that yellow is the colour of the season

From Tollywood, Bollywood to Hollywood, the leading divas of every industry prove that sunshine yellow is the colour of the season. And here's how to wear it!

Fashion today is merging as designers from all over the world seek inspiration from each other. They create their outfits based on current trends, colours and seasons. Similarly, the leading ladies of every industry are also constantly inspired by each other. Everybody from Samantha Akkineni in the south to and Kareena Kapoor and Jennifer Lopez have been wearing yellow outfits off late, only giving us proof that yellow is the current trend that is here to stay. Here are all the celebrities from the three leading industries and all the ways in which they have been sporting the shade.

Samantha Akkineni

The South Queen Samantha Akkineni picked out a lacy yellow dress for an award show earlier this year. The see-through net number featured a high-neck, full sleeves and was cropped at her ankles. Below this, the Jaanu actress sported a neutral shade bodysuit and looked sizzling in the outfit.

Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak actress and leading lady of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone who has an undying love for sarees, picked out a sunshine yellow saree with a red scalloped hem. With her hair pulled back into a lose bun, the actress looked both elegant and beautiful in the Indian drape.

Jennifer Lopez

Giving off boss-lady vibes, JLo picked out a head-to-toe yellow suit for an event she had to address. Featuring tailored formal trousers, she also wore a matching yellow top under and a yellow blazer over it. With her hair pulled back and gold hoop earrings, the Hustlers actress looked glamorous and meant business at the same time!

Pooja Hegde

South actress Pooja Hedge who will next be seen opposite , picked out a sunshine yellow strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. The gown also featured a large flare from waist-down to make for an elegant look, perfect for a cocktail or party. With her hair left lose, the actress looked straight out of a fairytale!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood knows how to make jaws drop. Kareena Kapoor looked elegant as ever in a yellow saree that she sported for a wedding function. The yellow number also featured a zig-zag print in brown and a thick golden border. With kohl-lined eyes and her hair pulled back in a chic bun, the actress looked extremely graceful.

Camila Cabello

Senorita singer also joined the bandwagon by picking out a satin yellow strappy number at the Grammys earlier this year. The bright yellow dress featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit which showed off her toned legs. Her tousled curly locks were styled in a messy manner and she completed her look with yellow strappy stilettos.

Clearly, every industry is obsessed with this bright, colourful and happy shade with the who's who of literally every industry donning it at every possible occasion!

Are you all set to wear this shade during summer? Who do you think wore the yellow dress the best? Comment below and let us know.

