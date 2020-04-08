Samantha Akkineni to Jennifer Lopez: The 10 most DARING outfits celebrities have worn

Playing it safe is no more the cool trend! Check out all the times celebrities experimented and dared to bare it all!

Fashion is evolving on an everyday basis. Whether it is shoes, sunglasses or outfits, there are new norms being set up everyday. Today, fashion is not just about runways and red carpets, it is more than that. Events and day-today looks also are taken into consideration when we speak fashion.

And now that fashion has evolved, there is no scope for traditional and sticking to the rule book. Today, it is all about expreimenting. Sure, one can stick to the same old method of wearing a tulle number for a red carpet, but celebrities have taken fashion a notch higher and are keen on experimenting with their looks, by sporting edgier and more daring numbers. Today, it is not just Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid who are open to showing more skin in subtle ways through net fabrics and cut outs, Indian names too have made it a point to experiment with their looks. Check them out!

Samantha Akkineni

The south actress has time and again proved that she is ahead of her peers with her fashion choics. One outfit that she killed it in, was the yellow net dress tht she wore nothing but a corset-style nude bodysuit under, making for one of her edgiest looks ever.

Ahuja

The fashionista of Bollywood who has always been open to experimentation picked out a sheer fabric gown for a red carpet event. It featured a plunging neckline, loads of tulle material and nude fabric that matched her skin, making for one of her boldest looks yet.



The diva picked out a risque number in the form of a romantic white gown for an awards show. Her dress featured a plunging neckline which showed off loads of cleavage and a thigh-high slit. Malaika oozed glamour in the sexy ensemble and we couldn't take our eyes off her!



Giving the others a run for their money, Deepika Padukone also turned up the risque in a dazlzing gold gown with a plunging neckline and equally low back. The actress' glamourous dress showed off her toned body while also adding edginess to her look.

Jonas

The queen of experimenting with her looks Mrs. Jonas made heads turn when she opted for the white gown with a deep, plunging neckline that even showed off her navel ring! It was one of the most revealing and riskiest outfits PeeCee has ever sported!

Bella Hadid

Always open to experimentation, Bella rocked a sheer bodysuit. The corset fit her well below the nude bodysuit and showed off her sculpted hourglass figure as well, making for a sexy yet risque look!

Jennifer Lopez

For the MET Gala, JLo picked out an almost completely sheer outfit to walk the red carpet. And in truel JLo fashion, she rocked the look better than anybody else could have!

Kendall Jenner

Leaving little to the imagination, the supermodel picked out a pristine white tulle transparent dress to wear to a red carpet event. With a nude pair of high-waisted underwear and nothing else to cover up, Kendall looked dainty yet glamours in the outfit.

Beyonce

Queen B is known to rock some of the edgiest looks. She didn't hesitate from showing off some skin in a sheer gown that was decorated with rhinestones at the MET Gala. Beyonce's outfit did make a lasting impression!

Kim Kardashian West

In one of her most riskiest looks, Kim sported a black bondage-style vintage dress that left nothing to the imagination! With large cut-outs and a high-high slit, Kim did take the cake for the most daring look.

Who do you think wore the riskiest outfit? Comment below and let us know.

