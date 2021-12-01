Sara Ali Khan in Aachho's hand block printed sharara set is a pretty sight to behold: Yay or Nay?

Is it even a season of celebrations without you in the best desi get up? From innumerable pujas to weddings, in our style books, we'd so count on comfortable and playful ensembles to do the needful. That's the kind of December we're looking forward to. If your ethnic outfits have been hiding all this while, get them to bust out all of their glamour, and don't sharara sets know all too well, how to make this happen?

Ethnic ensembles have held a perpetual place in Sara Ali Khan's heart. And, this gave Atrangi Re's Rinku another chance to doll up last night, and who would disagree that she's a pro at acing desi looks? The Chaka Chak diva was spotted last evening in Aachho's sharara set. If you’ve long been a fan of floral, this hand-block printed three-piece combo that costs Rs. 5,450 is perfect to get you to revel in the fun of holiday parties. It’s graced with shades of peach, green, and white which looked alluring on the 26-year-old. The short V-neck kurta features Gota Patti work on the half sleeves and the flare-like feature same as the sharara bottoms.

This flowy attire is best when you have a long day ahead of you. Easy to relax and go about with. Adding a pretty touch was the dupatta that’s available with the set, it’s designed with the Doriya fabric and a plain peach border. She made a simple and yet noteworthy case with accessories such as a customised mask that had her initials etched on it and peach bangles. To seal off the non-garish OOTN, Sara left her tresses free, had her nails painted red, put on a mini bindi, groomed and defined her eyebrows, and highlighted her lash line with black kohl.

Is this look a YAY or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Deepika Padukone found her love in Virgil Abloh's Off White