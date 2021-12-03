Sara Ali Khan is an absolute sea princess in Rahul Mishra's hand embroidered lehenga: Yay or Nay?

Too many reasons to celebrate call for a parade of looks. What could make you live in the moment and look irresistibly gorgeous? You have known the answer for the longest time now. It's a floral lehenga that can never get a dis rep. Indeed, the concept of novelty may not exist for this festive wear has been around for ages but could you count the times you have said yes to it in a year?

So, if you like to keep it elegant and on-point at weddings and all of the events that are packed with it, go opt for a lehenga that can bring out the playfulness in you in the most charming way. This way you'll stick to the old love but with a touch of contemporary and zero brash. Goals, right? Now, this is our kind of a win. What about you? Count on this desi style inspiration that Sara Ali Khan doled out at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 and get yourself to be sucked by the world of pretty flowers.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the 26-year-old decked up in Delhi-based designer, Rahul Mishra’s hand-embroidered lehenga set is made with a blend of silk organza and viscose. Designed with very impressive details of multi-coloured patterns ranging from aquatic creatures to flower prints, the Rs 448,500 combo looked truly beautiful with the colour play incorporated into this ensemble. The V-neck blouse stuck like glue and bore complementing prints the same as her pleated skirt.

While her midriff remained bare, her high-waist skirt sat straight and pretty with the broad border that camouflaged almost but it was mostly the iridescent sequins that gave it a dazzling treatment to make it standout. It was finally tied up with an organza dupatta that came with a scalloped border. Sara made a sparkling statement with her choice of earrings and a single bracelet. Her center-parted hair and subtle makeup weaved her red carpet look together.



