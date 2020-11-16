Sara Ali Khan in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for Bhai Dooj today: Yay or Nay?

The brother-sister duo celebrated the festival and were all decked up in outfits by the ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Take a look!

Bhai Dooj, the festival that comes after Diwali was today. Not just common folks, but celebrities too celebrated the festival dedicated to siblings in full gusto!

One of our favourite Bollywood brother-sister duo who never fail to amuse us with their humour and have time and again proved that they are close to each other by working out and going on vacations together, are Sara and . The star kids were all dressed up for Bhai Dooj today. Take a look!

Looking no less than royalty, Sara Ali Khan picked out a purple silk Gota anarkali by her and her mother's favourite designer-duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her anarkali bore a keyhole cut out at her neck and was lavishly detailed with the designers' signature - gota applique embroidery all over. She draped a matching purple and gold dupatta over her outfit and completed her look with simple and minimal earrings.

She kept her glam simple with kohl-lined eyes, filled-in brows, peachy lips and her hair styled into glossy, loose waves.

Ibrahim Ali Khan too was all dressed up for the festival. He picked out a mint green and white kurta from Abu Sandeep's menswear line MARD. The Resham kurta was styled with a simple white pyjama. The outfit fit him well and the star kid looked handsome with a few locks of hair dishevelled and scattered on his forehead, making for a messy look.

We love Sara and Ibrahim's outfits and thought they looked splendid, from head to toe! What are your thoughts on their looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

