Sara Ali Khan aces Diwali glam in a white silk kurta like a true diva: Yay or Nay?

by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:28 PM IST  |  11.3K
   
Dressing up the effortlessly pretty for Diwali starts with a kurta suit. Meaning, there's no need to panic about last-minute party invites. The desi ensemble can never tire you rather goes on to leave you all pleased with its beauty and comfort. And, another suit strikes again with intense glamour. Thank the star, Sara Ali Khan who loves it much. 

Back from Kedarnath temple, the Coolie No.1 actress was spotted at the T-series office yesterday in Mumbai looking nothing but goddess-like in an ivory ethnic set. She sure does find her way to the family of white outfits. Sara made another stellar choice with this Chanderi silk kurta which featured a blend of white floral embroidery work and lace that lit up the overall aesthetic of the outfit. The mini V-neck number came with a game-changing detail like the scalloped hemline which can never fail to impress enormously. Sara’s pants came with hems that were prettified with white lace and the dupatta perfectly complemented her entire outfit. 

 

Take this monochrome ensemble to even the swankiest of places. It looks both regal and sophisticated and was well signed off with accessories like stacked silver bangles, mini jhumkas, white embroidered juttis, and an embroidered mask. Sara tied her look together with a low ponytail, eyebrows groomed and drawn right, eyes enhanced with kohl, and kumkum. 

 

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below. 

