Sara Ali Khan adds an element of quirk by rocking print on print; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan gives us a lesson on how to rock print on print in style. Check it out

Over the last few weeks we've seen quite a lot of the Kedarnath actress, Sara Ali Khan. The Pataudi princess who has been making the most of her promotional wardrobe for Coolie No 1, is back at it again with yet another look. This time around she's brought back her quirky avatar with a print of print ensemble. Prints are difficult to pull off in itself and when two different types come together it's not always a jolly ride.

Today, Sara proved the world wrong as she picked a colourful mini skirt with checkered print all over. The multi-hued skirt was paired with a strappy crop top in red. The crop top showed enough of her toned midriff while the bright yellow lemon print on it added a pop of colour to the look. The actress matched her top with her strappy red heels that added height to her tall frame.

Sara then let her long brunette mane down in air-dried waves keeping the look simple and casual. She then accessorised her look with layers of stacked gold bracelets and ditched most of her other accessories. For her glam, she kept things to a minimum and let neutral shades accentuate her natural features. With brushed in eyebrows, a hit of brown on the eyes, loads of mascara and a nude lipstick, Sara completed her look.

What are your thoughts about her look? Do you think she rocked the print on print ensemble right? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

