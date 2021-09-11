Sara Ali Khan adds fun colours to the serene Maldives in a quirky bikini from Angel Croshet; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan is known for her quirky fashion choices. Though she has disappointed us a few times with boring numbers, her vacation wardrobe never fails to impress. Her versatile swimwear collection is always our go-to inspiration for stylish beach vacay looks. From monokinis, kaftan-style robes to bikinis and sarongs, the diva’s glamorous looks are always a heart robber! This time again, Sara stole our hearts in a cobalt blue bikini from the Maldives.

Sara Ali Khan recently went to Bollywood’s buzz getaway spot Maldives again with her mother Amrita Singh and friends. She has been generously sharing pictures of her fun vacation on her Instagram stories leaving netizens in awe. The one that made our heart skip a beat is her daring yet cute look in a cobalt blue bikini from Angel Croshet Swimwear. Her top was in plain blue with soft ruffle details featuring a plunging neckline and the high waisted bottoms featured multi-coloured floral details in a dark blue base. She opted for a chic look with a simple gold bracelet and also tied her back neatly into a ponytail. Styled by Ami Patel, her colourful look indeed brightened up the calm and serene spirit of the place. She ditched makeup and flaunted her toned body in her sun-kissed pictures.

We think Sara totally nailed the sizzling hot look in her floral bikini. Her ruffle bikini set comes at a price of Rs 2250 is something trendy and glamorous. What are your thoughts on her flirty look in the fun bikini; Yay or Nay?

