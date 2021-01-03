Sara Ali Khan adds a POP of colour to her all white desi airport look with a candy pink YSL bag: Yay or Nay?

The actress was spotted at the airport post her New Year celebrations in her go-to attire: a white salwar suit.

Sara Ali Khan and white ethnic salwar suits go hand-in-hand. The actress has time and again spoken about how she falls back on the ethnic outfit all the time and swears by it. Sara owns multiple all-white outfits, setting a new trend in the industry for them and proving that they are not meant just for mourning!

Post her New Year's Eve celebrations with close friends and brother , Sara was spotted at the airport.

It comes as no surprise that the Coolie No. 1 actress who is riding high on the success of her film, picked her trusted white salwar kameez to wear to the airport. Her kurta bore a lace hem and simple floral white embroidery all over. Sara paired this with white juttis, a white and pink face mask, candy pink bangles and a bright candy pink YSL sling bag to add a pop of colour to her monotone look. The bag is one that caught our eye and is certainly something every luxury fashionista would want to have in her closet! The Saint Laurent baby Lou mini bag is priced at USD 1,036 or Rs. 75,723.

It is safe to say that Sara has mastered the art of colour blocking in the most subtle way with her sling bag at the airport! While she does love her whites, Sara also can't get enough of bright and vibrant shades, it seems!

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan's airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

