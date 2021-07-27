Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: 3 Times star kids gave us style lessons on acing sharara pants

Around the 16th century, Mughal royalty introduced shararas to India. It since then has taken different forms and has been teamed up with varieties of both ethnic and modern tops to cast a long-lasting impression with its regal style. Sharara pants are wide breezy pants that are the highlight of ethnic ensembles. Festivals, traditional celebrations, weddings and whatnot, trendy sharara pants can make sure to win all hearts with its fun and luxe touch. Take inspiration from these fashionistas who styled their sharara pants in chic ways to look fab.

The star kids' obsession with a trend ripples among themselves before it hits us all. They surely have a take on personal style and dolls up in ways that accentuate and throw light on their best features. If you think petite figures can’t pull off shararas, check out how glammed up for her friend’s wedding in a luxe-looking sharara.

Alia Bhatt stole the show in a white sharara suit that featured multicoloured intricate detailing. Her style was simple, elegant and classy yet got its bling statement to make it look party-perfect. The white kurta with dotted embroidery featured a scalloped pastel hemline and sequined straps while the highlight of her outfit was the billowing tiered sharara pants that bore vibrant rows of colourful thread work. She carried a tasselled pink potli bag and rounded off her glam look with dewy makeup and a pair of dark crystal-encrusted earrings and black sunnies.

While Alia’s outfit was about ethnic elegance with a colourful twist, Ananya Panday wore her ethnic ensemble with a modern twist thanks to Arpita Mehata’s gorgeous cobalt blue creation. Her cobalt blue sharara featured a fit and flare silhouette and four-tier ruffle detail made it a show-stopping number. The plain design is a versatile pick to team with a casual white crop top which can be a perfect look to the college, office or even for a simple party. Ananya paired it with a blingy 70s-inspired blouse that came in a cropped silhouette and was doused in intricate thread work. We absolutely loved her all blue fuss-free bohemian style look.

Sara Ali Khan was a floral galore in shades of yellow, blue and pink looking absolutely stunning in her multi-coloured sharara set. Her vibrant attire had all the elements fun to make heads turn and she balanced her kurta which came with heavy floral embroidery with white sharara pants that bore delicate blooms. She matched her floral earrings with the threadwork on her outfit and kohled eyes, glossy lips and skinny braids completed her look.

Which of the three diva’s styles would you pick? Alia’s ethnic elegance, Ananya’s modern chic or Sara’s dramatic floral galore? Tell us in the comments below.

