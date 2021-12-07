Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: 5 Times star kids showed how to spice up winter looks with thigh high boots

Winter is that time of the year where fashion becomes completely focussed with functionality. While layering jackets and coats to keep warm adds an oomph to your look, the next must have fashion piece is a pair of boots to walk in style like a celebrity. Thigh high boots were originally designed as a man's riding boot in the 15th century that eventually became a fashion statement. Be it with your skinny jeans, mini skirt or dress, over-the-knee boots give an edgy class to your style effortlessly and also acts as an additional protection to warm your legs. Here are 5 star kid inspired ways to spice up your look this winter with thigh high boots.

Sara Ali Khan

The style queen Sara Ali Khan, who often prefers to shine in white ethnic ensembles, rocked this chic look for Simmba promotion. The earthly themed palette of her outfit featured a beige, brown and peach hued floral pattern over her frilled halter neck mini dress. Giving the girly look an edgy spin, she teamed suede beige thigh-high boots that perfected her cutesy look. Her hair was clipped half up and she completed her look with a pair of hoops.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor sported a punk rock look with her black tee and floral mini skirt teamed with lace up thigh-high boots. Oozing edginess, her all-black look was hyped up with the peep toe boots. Free hair, layered dainty necklaces, smokey eye makeup gave a sophisticated vibe to her glamorous avatar.

Alaya F

Alaya F ain’t the one to shy away from bold and daring looks. She was a complete stunner in a lacy black camisole with matching blink-and-miss bottoms. She teamed the look with caramel brown leather jacket and black leather thigh-high boots equal parts bold and edgy vibe. She rounded off the dope look with highlighted and contoured cheekbones and a dark lip colour.

Shanaya Kapoor

The millennial fashionista, Shanaya Kapoor sure knows how to keep things trendy and chic. She wore her oversized sweatshirt sans pants and spiced it up with black thigh boots and an ever-cool Chanel’s black and white Gabrielle backpack. Her chic look is perfect for a coffee date or party night. Gold necklace and matching tiny earrings completed her modern girl look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt loves to slay in her blaze dresses and sported the style multiple times. One of our favourites is her black double-breasted blazer dress featuring pink sequin work on the sleeves. She teamed the dress with latex boots that bore a classy and luxe sheen that gave her look expensive! Center parted hair set in soft curls, minimal makeup featuring a dewy face sealed her look perfect.

Which star kids’ thigh high boot style do you dig? Tell us in the comments below.

