Sara Ali Khan is all about the neon green love at the Love Aaj Kal trailer launch: Yay or Nay?

The actress made an appearance alongside Kartik Aaryan for the trailer launch of Imtiaz Ali's latest film.

Sara Ali Khan set hearts racing when she posted the news of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, yesterday. The actress will be seen alongside heart-throb Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next which is all set to release on Valentine's Day - February 14th. Today, the actress made her way to launch the trailer of the much-awaited film and was all decked up in the jazziest way!

Taking her love for neons and mini skirts a notch higher, Sara picked out a neon lime green mini skirt and paired it with a blingy sequin crop top made from silver, green and black sequins with the word Love sprawled across it. She showed off her rock-hard toned abs in the outfit! The actress completed it with three-strap neon heels and a matching neon manicure.

To keep her look fuss-free, Sara pulled her hair up into a high ponytail with the locks curled.

To keep her look simple and minimal and let her outfit do the talking, Sara went low on the makeup. A smooth, clean base, dark, filled-in brows, pink lips, a dewy glow and loads of mascara completed her look for the event.

Sara flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed with co-star Kartik Aaryan who kept it casual in a simple orange tee over which he opted for a monochrome heart printed shirt. Blue jeans and aviators completed his look and went with the "Love" theme of the film and event.

What are your thoughts on Sara and Kartik's looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know!

