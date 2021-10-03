Sara Ali Khan amps up a basic white suit with her printed Organza dupatta from The Loom: Yay or Nay?

Comfort dressing is the new glam of Bollywood. And white salwar suits have become the new comfort dressing for every celebrity. Our white suit queen who started the craze for this fashion was once again spotted in her comfort dress code. Sara has made people crazy with her love for basic white salwar suits.

The Pataudi princess always chooses to wear a white suit, whether it be an airport look, day out or dinner meeting. With her simple attire, she has started a unique trend. Now every Bollywood celeb, from to to Janhvi Kapoor, everyone wears it.

Ditching the basic style, she now dresses with a twist in her suit. Sara Ali Khan donned a white Anarkali suit with white churidars. The white Anarkali featured silver piping from top to bottom on both sides in front and back with a notch neckline. She amped up her basic look with an ivory pink printed organza dupatta from The Loom.

The Kedarnath actress paired up golden statement earrings and golden ghungroo bangles with her outfit. Her white embellished jutti's matched perfectly with the attire. She flaunted her bare face with kohl eyes and pink lip gloss. Even with a bandaid on her nose, Sara Ali looked no less than any beauty queen. She left her wavy hair open with her ethnic look.

Sara Ali Khan is an icon for young girls and her fashion says it all. We just love how she is adding elements to bring something new every time with her comfort dressing. We loved how she looked with the whole attire.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon: Beauty Roundup: Who looked the best from the week gone by?