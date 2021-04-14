Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: 5 celeb approved fun ways to rock a blazer jacket this summer

Looking for a way to look chic this summer? Here are 5 celeb-approved ways to rock your favourite blazer jacket!

Just like wearing darker hues is a blessing in the winters, choosing for brighter colours that light up your day are perfect for the summer. No matter where you’re headed a blazer jacket is a must-have. It can easily turn from work-wear to party wear in a jiffy and with the change in season, here are a few celeb-approved ways you can style them correctly for summer!

Colour blocking

If you didn’t colour-block your outfit for summer, what did you really do? Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have already shown us how to mix and match bright colours together to create a statement. It’s a fun way to add that extra bit of oomph to your look without actually picking a boring way to style a bright blazer jacket.

Pick Prints

Picking prints and then colour blocking your look is a double whammy and ’s summer look is enough to serve inspiration. It’s bright, colourful and perfect to make sure all eyes are on you this summer. It works best for an informal work event while also serving a great look for a brunch.

Monochrome magic

When we talk about Alia Bhatt and blazers, her monotone airport look comes to mind. Styling a structured piece like a blazer with a flowy satin dress is a great style tip to pick from this look. It’s chic, fun and trendy making it everything we’re looking for this summer!

Classic all the way!

Take cues from and keep things clean, classic, elegant and yet full of power. Picking out an all-white pantsuit is a great way to kickstart summer in style. Show who the boss is at the workplace with this stunning look. With an extra bit of accessories, it can even turn into a perfect lunch date look!

Quirk it up

Take cues from Sara Ali Khan and pick a quirky print or a classic one like polka dots. Styling it with bright accessories and heels, its a fun way to add character to even a regular blazer jacket and a great hack that celebs use to amp up their fashion game.

Whose look would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

