Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: Bollywood inspired wedding outfits for every function

As a bridesmaid, your first duty is to ensure that you do not steal the limelight away from the bride, but at the same time you also need to look stylish. Your outfit must set you apart from the bride and also make heads turn in your direction! So take tips from our Bollywood divas on which outfit to wear for what function.

Haldi

Yellow is the go-to choice for a haldi ceremony. However, to set yourself apart opt for a glamorous yellow lehenga just like Khushi Kapoor. She shined as bright as the sun in a bright yellow lehenga from Netri Aggarwal. The outfit was decked in zari work and featured a sleeveless blouse with a high-waisted matching lehenga. The star kid completed the look with golden statement earrings and golden kadas.

Mehendi

Opting for any shade of green or turquoise is a great choice for a mehendi ceremony. Disha’s turquoise lehenga by Arpita Mehta makes the perfect mehendi wear. The floral outfit featured a golden strappy blouse accentuated with embroidery work and paired with turquoise sharara pants that gave the illusion of a lehenga. The attire was teamed with a matching dupatta. Disha sealed the look with a choker necklace and golden juttis.

Sangeet

Ananya Panday

A sangeet is all about being joyful and having the best time. Hence, you must go for bright, happy colors like fuchsia pink. Ananya’s pink lehenga by Anita Dongre featured a bandhini skirt paired with an intricately embroidered blouse. The lehenga was free of any heavy embellishments and highlighted the intricacies of the tie-and-dye craft. The blouse was decked in floral embroidery that complemented the skirt. Ananya kept it light by simply opting for a pair of gilded round chaandbalis.

Cocktail

Kiara Advani

Many opt for a dress or a gown or even a saree when it comes to a cocktail party. But you can go the unique way and choose a black modish lehenga like Kiara Advani. She donned the perfect cocktail lehenga with utmost grace. The actress gave her attire a modern twist in an embellished black lehenga and a matching blouse. The shimmering lehenga was fashioned from raw silk and the shimmering sleeveless blouse featured a plunging neckline. Kiara teamed her look with a simple black dupatta and a sparkling diamond choker.

Wedding

Sara Ali Khan

For the main event, that is the wedding you must choose a lehenga in a lighter shade like a pastel hue. Sara Ali Khan’s off-white and pink chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra makes a stunning choice. The pink blouse featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and was decked in Chikankari work all over and was teamed with a perfectly matching heavily embroidered lehenga that was embellished with embroidered flowers all over. The ensemble was then completed with a net dupatta. Sara let the outfit take the centre stage as she ditched the accessories.

Reception

Janhvi Kapoor

Since most of the receptions are an evening event, you can choose a metallic hue like a gold or a silver. Janhvi Kapoor’s rose gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra made for the perfect reception wear. It was embellished in rows and rows of beads and sequins in rose gold and silver, and was worn with a Swarovski crystal-studded blouse that was dotted with pops of green gems. It also came with a tulle dupatta that featured matching embroidery. Janhvi accessorised the look with a statement layered diamond necklace, minimal diamond studs and an emerald ring.

Which Bollywood diva nailed the wedding look the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

