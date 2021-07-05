Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Disha Patani: The HOTTEST celeb bikinis we're drooling over this Bikini Day

July 5 is commemorated as International Bikini Day as it marks the creation of the world's first effortless two-piece swimming outfit 75 years ago!

75 years ago on this day, the world's first bikini was created by Louis Reard, a French clothing and automobile designer. Today, the effortless two-piece swimming outfit is a summer and beach staple and is available in multiple shapes, colours, patterns, sizes and more. Today, the bikini is also the official uniform for women playing beach volleyball!

To commemorate the day, we delve into some of the hottest bikini moments sported by the hottest Bollywood divas.

Sara Ali Khan

A strong advocate of the two-piece swimsuit, the bikini, is Sara's beachwear staple. She has a collection of them in solid colours, floral prints and patterns. However, we can't get enough of this tangerine bikini she wore with a shell necklace for a vacation to the Maldives.



Kat has been flaunting her toned body in bikinis both on and off-screen ever since she made her mark in Bollywood. Whites to colour blocking, she's done it all!

Kiara Advani

When she heads out for a holiday, Kiara Advani is a private person. She only gives us sneak-peeks of her looks through her bikini photos that she accessorises with sarongs, bandanas and sunglasses to make for a chic look.

Janhvi Kapoor

While most of us were stuck at home, celebrities managed to sneak away for quiet getaways by the beach. Janhvi Kapoor styled her bikini top in a modest way with a pair of bright orange shorts rather than opting for generic bikini bottoms.



If you've got a figure, you gotta flaunt it, seems to be Disha's motto. Not just at the beach, Disha picks out bikini-style tops to lounge in even at home proving that to her, comfort comes first. However, we're crushing hard on this bright red scalloped hem bikini and matching bottom that she sported on vacation.



The mommy-of-one often puts her carefree nature on full display when she's on vacation. When Sharma posted this happy picture of her in a striped bikini, we know that everybody on the internet began scouting for a similar piece!

Ananya Panday

Taking the floral route, the Khaali Peeli actress set temperatures soaring in a sunflower printed Shivaan and Narresh bikini with a high--waisted bottom and sunglasses on her mini getaway.



Known for keeping it casual and comfortable always, Alia often sticks to pieces with solid colours. Once in a while when she's feeling experimental, the Gangubai actor strays away and opts for contrasting coloured outfits. Case in point, this strapless bikini with matching bottoms paired with retro sunglasses as she enjoys the waves!

Kundra

One of the fittest and hottest moms in the industry, Shilpa Shetty raised the bar for bikini choices in a navy blue sequin halter-neck number while on vacation. Tinted oversized sunglasses and washboard abs made her look picture-perfect!

Which diva's bikini is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×