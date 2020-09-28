Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani: Celebs are OBSESSED with white jeans and we have proof

If you’re looking to make a statement even in casual ensembles, white jeans are the way to go!

Bollywood celebrities have always been ahead of the fashion curve no matter what the occasion. While they have been making quite the statement for themselves, often they are spotted in their off-duty ensembles creating a bang like always. While they are always on their toes and looking fashionable than ever, it’s always fun to see every new trend they bring to the table.

We all know that jeans are a classic and no matter what the occasion, you’ll always find the leading ladies of Bollywood looking their casual best in denim ensembles. While the classic blue denims have been around for long, we often find celebs stepping out of their comfort boundaries and trying out new colours. White denims have been the latest addition in their denim closet and here are all the ways you can wear it too!

First up, we have Kiara Advani who looked her casual best in an all white off-beat ensemble. The Kabir Singh actress styled her white jeans with a matching crop top and let her long brunette mane down. The actress styled her all-white ensemble with a pair of pink sunglasses which added colour to her monochromatic ensemble.

is next on our list who also chose for white jeans and styled it with a matching denim jacket and tee underneath. Adding to her look, she styled it with gold accessories making the most of her look!

Moving on, we have Ananya Panday whose love for white jeans see no bounds. She time and again looks her best in casual tees while often switching things up with hoodies and shirts.

Next up, we have Sara Ali Khan who gave her white jeans a touch of summer with a riffled crop top adding colour to her look. She let her mane left down while styling her look with strappy flats.

Lastly, we have who hopped on teh white jean bandwagon way before everyone else. She took it to the next level by pairing it up with a long white shirt, chunky jewellery and kohl-clad eyes.

We are quite the fan of white jeans and cannot wait to make the most of it!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

