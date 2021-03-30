Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: Look your effortless best in this celeb inspired vacation wardrobe

Look your chic best on your vacation with these celeb-inspired summer wardrobe pieces. Check it out

It’s summer which means it’s the vacation season and while you’re completing your last work deadlines before taking off to an exotic destination, we’ve got your wardrobe needs covered. Instead of you searching the internet for all the trendy styles, we’ve prepared a celeb-inspired list that will help you shop for the holiday with ease. So, here’s everything you will need to look stylish yet effortless on your next vacation.

First up, we have the Queen of vacation pictures, Sara Ali Khan who has managed to give us a major beach wardrobe inspiration in the past few months. From bikinis to co-ord sets, the actress clearly has a thing for statement pieces and this particular casual look is what we’re vibing with right now. It’s casual with a pop of colour and everything that you need for a ‘chill’ day by the beach. All you need are a pair of denim shorts and a matching cropped tee to look your best. The tee can also work as an easy bikini cover-up!

Talking about bikinis and the beach, it’s time to bring that fun element to your wardrobe and Ananya Panday’s sunflower bikini is just the perfect pick! It’s a fun take on the usual swimwear silhouettes and if you’re into funky prints, this piece is right up your alley!

Coming to more casual looks, Janhvi Kapoor’s halter top and baggy pants combo is to die for. With an easy silhouette and muted palette, it is quite the look for a day out with your girlfriends!

When you’re on vacation, you cannot miss looking like a chic diva on brunch and here’s a cute dress to look out for. A simple maxi dress paired with the right pair of strappy heels and vintage sunglasses can elevate your fashion game for the day.

If you’re the kind of person who hates lounging by the beach and instead loves adventures, a khaki jumpsuit is all you need. Whether you’re headed to hike or stepped out for sight-seeing, this versatile jumpsuit will always come to your rescue!

Whose vacation fashion game is on point? Comments below and let us know.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 5 Fun ways to look dapper cool in distressed jeans

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×