Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: 8 Celeb approved black lehengas PERFECT for Diwali 

While black has been thought off as an inauspicious colour for Hindu festivals, this hasn't stopped divas from rocking the shade and looking fabulous while doing so. Take a look at our favourites!

One colour that always manages to look grand and regal, is black. The shade not only has a slimming effect on people but also matches with everything. It is easy to pull off and flatters every body type. The shade also has a soft spot among celebrities. Despite black being called an inauspicious shade for Hindu festivals, celebrities have rocked the colour in every way possible and showed us how it's done! Take a look at your favourites.

Sara Ali Khan

The Love Aaj Kal star picked out a minimal black lehenga set. Her outfit featured a simple flittery blouse that she styled with a lehenga that bore minimal pink and yellow floral embroidery on it with a golden lace hem. Accessorised with gold chaandbaalis, and glam makeup, this is one look we're definitely saving for the festive season.

Ananya Panday

While all black does look fabulous, there is no harm in adding some colour to it. Ananya picked out a black lehenga with colourful embroidered patterns on it by ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. A mirror work blouse and simple earrings completed her look.



Opting for a simpler and elegant look, Shraddha picked out a Kresha Bajaj creation that gave her an edgy look with a lace hem and a high-low style lehenga. A sheer dupatta and strappy stilettos completed her look.



In one of her simplest looks yet, Alia Bhatt picked out a minimal lehenga set by designer Manish Malhotra. Her blouse was simple and could even be worn as a crop top! Styled with a black lehenga that bore minimal floral embroidery on it and s sequin dupatta, Alia's look was minimal but still managed to make a statement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Want to go all-out with your glam look? Let Kareena Kapoor Khan be your muse. In an Anamika Khanna number that bore heavy gold embroidery on her black lehenga and blouse, Bebo contrasted her look with a grand white dupatta. Gold earrings and her hair pulled back into a sleek do, completed her look.



Showing us how to pull off a full-sleeve blouse, Katrina picked out a floral lehenga by Sabyasachi. A heavy silver choker necklace and dupatta that matched her lehenga completed Katrina's look.

Kiara Advani

If you want to keep your Diwali look simple yet minimal, let Kiara be your muse. The actress picked out a black lehenga with pink and yellow piping and a contrasting white dupatta for a clean look. Statement earrings and her hair styled in a sleek manner completed the diva's look.

Kriti Sanon

If you're all about the dazzle, Kriti Sanon's outfit is perfect for you! A glittery lehenga paired with a blouse made from the same material. A black satin jacket and statement diamond and emerald necklace made for the perfect additions to her look.

Which diva's black lehenga do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

