Sara Ali Khan and her white suits are a match made in heaven: Yay or Nay?

Sometimes simple is chic, and you can look effortlessly fabulous. Our favourite young superstar has proved that a million times. Sara Ali Khan no doubt has a quirky fashion sense and is seen in so many funky looks. However, she definitely has a soft spot for her casual outfits. Whether for a chill day out, family gatherings or gym, she is always in her comfort zone. She loves being simple and classy. The Pataudi princess mostly wears her comfy shorts, joggers or her absolute favourite white kurta.

Her pictures have flooded over the internet in her white suit, which appeals to her simplicity. She loves pairing her basic white kurta in different styles. Even in the interviews when asked about her favourite look it is always her white suit.

The Simmba actress was once again spotted in her go-to outfit. This time was a bit different than before. She donned a plain white kurta and white churidars. Kurta featured a round neck with a V-cut in the front along with three-fourth sleeves and golden piping on both sides as well as sleeves. The look was elevated by her white dupatta featuring a thick border with pink roses on all four sides.

White jutti's with silver embellishments and a pink clutch complimented the whole outfit. Well, an ethnic look is never complete without jewellery. Sara wore layered silver jhumkas and bangles on one hand. With dewy makeup and her hair all open she was all set for the night.

How did you like her new look in white kurta? tell us in the comments down below.

