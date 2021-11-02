Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor opt for contrasting outfits while returning from Kedarnath: Yay or Nay?

The latest Bollywood BFFs on the block are undoubtedly Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The duo have been spending time together at the gym, attending events and recently even took a trip together to Kedarnath, the place where Sara's journey began. The Dhadak star and Love Aaj Kal star have been sharing snapshots together from their recent trip.

On their way back from the heritage site, both Sara and Janhvi picked contrasting outfits for their journey. The Kedarnath actress was all bundled up in a neon sweater that she paired with black track pants and matching shoes. Accessories played a key role in Sara's outfit as she sported a baseball cap and a black sling bag to complete her look.

Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, opted for a desi outfit in the form of a maroon kurta and palazzo set with elegant juttis and a dupatta to match. Her hair was styled into basic, fuss-free curls and a white face mask completed the Dhadak actor's look as she carried her phone in her hand and chatted freely with Sara.

During their trip, the duo even twinned in puffer jackets and flaunted their close bond with one another.

Like every BFF duo, Sara and Janhvi have contrasting styles. Which one is more you? Comment below and let us know.

