Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor opt for contrasting outfits while returning from Kedarnath: Yay or Nay?

by Sneha Kalra   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 06:08 PM IST  |  20.6K
   
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor opt for contrasting outfits while returning from Kedarnath: Yay or Nay?
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor opt for contrasting outfits while returning from Kedarnath: Yay or Nay?
Advertisement

The latest Bollywood BFFs on the block are undoubtedly Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The duo have been spending time together at the gym, attending events and recently even took a trip together to Kedarnath, the place where Sara's journey began. The Dhadak star and Love Aaj Kal star have been sharing snapshots together from their recent trip.

On their way back from the heritage site, both Sara and Janhvi picked contrasting outfits for their journey. The Kedarnath actress was all bundled up in a neon sweater that she paired with black track pants and matching shoes. Accessories played a key role in Sara's outfit as she sported a baseball cap and a black sling bag to complete her look.

Sara and Janhvi

Sara and Janhvi 2

Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, opted for a desi outfit in the form of a maroon kurta and palazzo set with elegant juttis and a dupatta to match. Her hair was styled into basic, fuss-free curls and a white face mask completed the Dhadak actor's look as she carried her phone in her hand and chatted freely with Sara.

During their trip, the duo even twinned in puffer jackets and flaunted their close bond with one another.

Like every BFF duo, Sara and Janhvi have contrasting styles. Which one is more you? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif channels her inner aqua princess in a blue corset gown for Sooryavanshi promotions: Yay or Nay?

Advertisement

Credits: instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Asics Women's Gel-venture 7 Trail Running Shoes, 9, Graphite Grey/rose Gold

Asics Women's Gel-venture 7 Trail Running Shoes, 9, Graphite Grey/rose Gold

$62.99
$70.00 (10%)
 Buy Now
Warner's Womens Cloud 9 Wire-free Contour Bra,sand Shell,36c

Warner's Womens Cloud 9 Wire-free Contour Bra,sand Shell,36c

$24.48
$38.00 (36%)
 Buy Now
Fruit Of The Loom Womens Tag Free Cotton Panties (regular & Plus Size) Briefs, Brief - 10 Pack Body Tones, 6 Us

Fruit Of The Loom Womens Tag Free Cotton Panties (regular & Plus Size) Brief...

$14.48
(%)
 Buy Now
Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3 Pack Hipster Panties, Pink/sangria/black Red Dot, 2xl

Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3 Pack Hipster Panties, Pink/sa...

$11.96
(%)
 Buy Now
Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full Support Sports Bra, White, 36d

Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full Support Sports Bra, White, 36d

$24.00
$48.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging, Indigo, 14l

Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging, Indigo, 14l

$59.94
$68.00 (12%)
 Buy Now
Columbia Women's Plus Size Benton Springs Half Snap Pullover, Light Grey Heather/shark, 2x

Columbia Women's Plus Size Benton Springs Half Snap Pullover, Light Grey Heather...

$42.60
$65.00 (34%)
 Buy Now
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, Azure Mood, 31 (us 12) M

Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, Azure Mood, 31 (us 12) M

$31.99
$69.50 (54%)
 Buy Now
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, Black/black/white, 10

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, Black/black/white, 10

$38.49
$70.00 (45%)
 Buy Now
Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans, Immaculate, 4

Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on S...

$24.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All