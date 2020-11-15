Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria opt for Manish Malhotra ensembles for Diwali: Yay or Nay?

Both the millennial icons picked out two different outfits by the ace designer for Diwali celebrations yesterday. Take a look and let us know what you think!

It was a night of partying, raving, playing games and loads of fun for most of Bollywood last night. Diwali was celebrated in full swing despite the pandemic. Celebrities headed out and about, dressed up in their best and put their most glamorous foot forward to celebrate the festival.

Tara Sutaria is one actress who's style and fashion sensibilities resonate with millennial girls all over the world. She is known for her chic and minimal dressing. Last night, the diva's outfit didn't let us down!

She picked out an outfit by ace designer Manish Malhotra to celebrate the festivities. She picked out a brick red kurta with zari work and paired it with moss green pants from the designer's latest Ruhaaniyat collection. A purple brocade dupatta completed her outfit. Her stylist Meagan Concessio added gold jhumkis to Tara's look and a white gajra around her bun. A simple bindi, blush cheeks and a radiant glow was enough to elevate Tara's look.

Sara Ali Khan also picked out an outfit by the designer for the occasion. She kept it simple in a classic royal blue churidar set styled with a lemon yellow dupatta with zari embroidery, by the designer. Her stylist, Ami Patel threw on a pair of heavy golden dangler earrings and matching juttis to complete the look. Her hair was styled into loose, glossy face-framing waves that completed her look.

What are your thoughts on Tara and Sara's looks? Comment below and let us know!

Credits :instagram

