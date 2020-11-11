Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan promote Coolie No 1 in checkered prints and it’s time to take style cues

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan both chose checkered prints to promote their new movie, Coolie No 1. Check it out

Over the last few days, we've seen Sara Ali Khan slay in some of the most stunning outfits. From desi to looking her casual best in shorts and a shirt, she's making the most of her day out in some of the most stunning outfits. While keeping things effortless is her style, she's going out of her comfort zone to try out new things. Today she's back at it again with yet another look and to support her is her Coolie No. 1 co-star who looks his best like always.

For the day full of promotions the Kedarnath actress chose for a plaid mini dress in red and blue. The dress bore an off-shoulder neckline accompanied by full sleeves. The red number then cinched at the waist and with a knotted drape on the side that added definition to the look. The mini dress hemmed right above her knees to show off her long toned legs while she styled the dress with a pair of red strappy heels that added height to her already tall frame.

Sara let her dress do the talking as she chose to keep things simple with just gold drop earrings. For her glam, neutral was the way to go as she chose for nude shades to enhance her natural features.

Varun Dhawan on the other hand kept things casual with a pair of jeans and a simple white tee. He layered the look with a yellow and blue plaid shirt and completed his outfit with a pair of combat boots.

