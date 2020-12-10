Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan recreate the iconic 90s number Husnn Hai Suhana but with a 2020 twist

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's iconic 90s song, Husnn Hai Suhana is recreated by Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan but with a modern twist! Check it out

The '90s have always managed to be a monumental part when it comes to its history in fashion. Quite a lot of trends from the decade have still managed to stay relevant. While we love the 90s for all its glory and fashion, what we love the most is how Bollywood was on top of its game. We've known these years for its eccentric fashion and hit dance numbers that have managed to create a permanent place in both our hearts and mind.

When we talk about the 90s, it's hard to miss the craziness that went behind it. Flashy neons and sparkly mini dresses were all the rage and when mixed with the likeness of Govinda and the Sweetheart of 90s, Karisma Kapoor, it's bound to create magic! Bring it back to the present, we have Sara Ali Khan and grooving to these 90s hits with Husnn Hai Suhana as their choice! The duo recreated the iconic dance number with quirky styling and energetic dance moves. Considering that it is still the 2020 and taking inspiration from the original dance number they surely added a modern twist to their looks.

Sara is surely seen rocking some of the most sparkly sequin dresses but with a 2020 twist as she teamed it up with a pair of sneakers in most of her looks.

As we all know, nightwear was extremely glamorised in the 90s and looks like Varun and Sara took a page out of the fashion book and recreated their versions of it. Sara is seen in pajama shorts and a matching short while Varun chose for a full set.

When it comes to Varun, jackets, quirky onesie and bright shirts are things that he adapted from the iconic decade.

All in all, the duo created a fun and quirky vibe with both their style and dance moves!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

