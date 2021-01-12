Sara Ali Khan is back in her classic avatar & this time she styles it with a yellow dupatta; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan resorts to her classic white kurta set but this time around with a twist. Check it out

We have often (more than often) seen Sara Ali Khan make the most of her signature look. For the inversed, she is a huge fan of white kurta sets and no matter what the occasion or place, you’ll always find her rocking one in style. From movie promotions to the airport lobbies, she has made sure that her love for white kurta sets never dies as she gives us a lot of different ways to style it.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress arrived at the airport in her trusty white suit. The actress ditched her usual palazzos and opted for white leggings instead. She styled it with a simple white kurta that bore full sleeves. While white on white is her favourite, she often switches things up with her accessories or dupatta and this time around she did the same as Ms Pataudi elevated the look. Ms Khan draped a gorgeous sheer dupatta in a bright yellow hue that ensures all eyes were on the dive.

Sara then let her hair down in soft waves while a matching white mask covered her face. She chose for her trusted juttis while keeping her look simple and desi. Lastly, she completed the look with a black and white sling bag that hung down her shoulders.



Credits :viral bhayani

