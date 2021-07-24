Sara Ali Khan channels her Pataudi princess vibes in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga; YAY or NAY?

Even though the Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan is only 3 films old, she has already gotten herself a huge fanbase, and she never fails to take the internet by storm. Apart from her genetically impeccable acting skills, her dress sense is something that the millennial and Gen Z crowd looks forward to. From her red carpet looks to her casual looks to her ethnic looks, she has had her fans drooling over her. Sara has always been edgy with her outfits be it opting for funky prints or walking down the shimmer road. Her unique choice in clothing and her ability to pull off anything that she wears effortlessly, is what makes her such a diva.

Just a day after Bakri Eid, the diva treated her fans to spellbinding pictures of her latest ethnic look. The Coolie No.1 actress is seen all dolled-up in an off-white and pink chikankari lehenga designed by celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. And just like every other Manish Malhotra lehenga, this lehenga too had his signature sparkle. The pink blouse featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and was decked in Chikankari work all over. It has a deep back and bore the criss-cross look. The short blouse helped Sara show off her toned midriff. The actress effortlessly teamed it with a perfectly matching heavily embroidered lehenga. The pink lehenga was embellished with embroidered flowers all over. The ensemble was then completed with a net dupatta with similar off-white and pink Chikankari embroidery running along the borders.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she let the outfit take the centre stage as she ditched the accessories. Sara pulled her hair back into a high mid-parted ponytail with locks of loose curly hair strands falling down her face. She went minimal with her makeup as she wore a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. The Kedarnath actress posed in front of a backdrop beautifully decorated with flowers. Overall the image did look like ‘Flower Shower Pink Power’ and we are totally digging the look.

Did you like Sara Ali Khan’s exclusive Bakri Eid outfit? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments section.

