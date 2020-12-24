Sara Ali Khan chooses a wet hairdo with her denim co ord set; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan chooses for a wet hairdo with her casual ensembles as she promotes Coolie No. 1. Check it out

Over the past few months fashion had taken a back seat but now that things are slowly starting to get back to normal, we are seeing celebrities step out looking their stunning best. From casual attires to all-out athleisure clothing, Bollywood celebrities are making up for the lost times. Sara Ali Khan is one such celeb on our list who surely knows her way around some of the most stunning outfits and with her new movie Coolie No. 1 out for release in a few days, she's promoting it in all its glory.

The actress has been seen in some of the most colourful clothing in the past few weeks and today she's back with yet another look. Instead of going all out with her quirky ensembles, today, she kept things classic and minimal in a denim co-ord set. The dark washed denim set bore a pair of loose pants that were fastened with silver buttons along the front of both legs. She then styled them with a cropped shirt that showed off her toned midriff. With full sleeves and a stand collar, the shirt was a perfect fit.

What stood out was the way she styled her hair and chose to do her glam. For the day out she chose for a wet hairdo with her side-parted hair stuffed inside the shirt. Her glam consisted of a perfect base, contoured cheekbones, shimmery eyes and a dramatic winged eyeliner. Adding to it, she chose for a nude lipstick to complete her look.

We have mixed thoughts about the look. While the makeup is on point, it's her wet hair styled with a casual ensemble that left us thinking. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

