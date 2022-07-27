Sara Ali Khan in a crop top and denim shorts paints a perky picture with her colourful look; Yay or Nay?

The comeback of summer shorts is to be expected. Don't tell us we didn't keep you informed. Celebrities are wearing this when on a vacation, at the gym and to work meetings, it's officially the most-looked-at and hot piece that can set the foundation for a cool look. Whether you asked for it or not, Sara Ali Khan dropped pictures of her yesterday in a very holiday mode from Italy. She's had a vacay to cherish with Amrita Singh and her highly vibrant set of outfits through it all is a lot for us to deal with. We've picked one from her quirky line-up because it has hit the sweet sartorial spot with chic prints and colours.

So, what's a typical Sara style like? If it isn't edgy with neon, it's white with desi looks. Too offbeat at times, it fails to impress. Seen here is no minimal aesthetic but it's well colour-blocked. All you see is the red and pink combo taking votes but there are too many nattier components in this latest OOTD getup by Atrangi Re actress. Now you know why we give this look a thumbs up.

Sara picked out a neon green crop top which had a drawstring tie-up detail set up with the ruched technique. This short-sleeved deep V-neckline number had her midriff kept bare and was teamed with pink high-waisted denim shorts that had frayed hems. You know you've aced your look right when you pick accessories that know to match and catch the eye. A package of prints and colours looked so cute here when these came together in the form of a sling bag. She also carried a baseball cap, her go-to Puma multi-coloured sneakers, and sunnies. Which is your favourite look, hair left down or a ponytail?

