Sara Ali Khan in a cropped tee and white shorts styled with a Gucci crossbody bag is chic and how; Yay or Nay?

She makes cool things happen, that's Sara Ali Khan. Her past fashion diaries can be your go-to destination to pull off some of the comfiest looks. Always flexing the best looks in white kurta suits and a whole blast of neon, she often defines easy-dressing and all things glam. Should you know the fashion stat of the season, looks like shorts are still doing some rounds, and proving that white is still a good choice is the Atrangi Re actress.

If there's one pairing we can always take comfort in knowing that it will never let us down, is the good old classic monochrome. Having found an utterly fuss-free one, you could use it for an outing that is bound to be fun. Sara's salon evening was marked by a stylishly casual look which included a black t-shirt with a close-neck, short sleeves, and a cropped hem. Do you see what we see printed in white on her tee? Can it get any louder?

The Simmba actress donned her tight-fitted tee which also revealed her bare midriff with white denim shorts. It featured distressed detailing and frayed hems that made this one look the edgiest. Would you wear this to grab a coffee? That's what makes a classic a classic, you get to team it with any top or t-shirt and look the part. She added a dose of blush pink with her Gucci GG sling bag worn as a crossbody here. This cute and mini one priced at approximately Rs. 72,583.88 belongs to the Italy-based brand's Marmont collection. Designed from fine matelassé leather, it had a chain strap and double G hardware. Sara also wore flat footwear and her hand was stacked up well with colourful beaded bracelets. She kept her hairdo and makeup simple.

