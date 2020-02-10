Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: 5 trends are making a comeback and you need to dig into your closet NOW

It is time to hold your breath as THESE trends of the past is making a comeback. Dig into your (or your mom’s) closet to look chic and extra fashionable this year!

They say ‘history repeats itself’ and this is definitely true when it comes to fashion. Every year, a new batch of styles become popular and while some trends are definitely new, others are inspired by some of the most popular trends of the 20th Century. May it be sequinned dresses of the ‘80s or bell bottoms from the ‘90s, fashion has a way to come back and there’s absolutely no denying that!

Each year, we fully accept this new batch of new and improved older trends this time around it proves to be no different. As we have already entered the second month of the year, we can now safely list down all the old trends that are going to be big in 2020.

BLAZING NEON

Well, well! This trend was definitely a fad when it invaded everyone’s coset in 2010. Believe it or not, but that was literally 10 years ago and this bright hue and yet again found a way to crawl up in our wardrobe. This time around, nobody is going all out with it but using the bright colour to add a statement in their attires. From accesories to heels, neon is making a comeback and it is time for you to let the colour into your closet. Make sure to balance it out in the right way!

OVERSIZED PANTSUITS

From women invading their husband’s closets after the World War to literally wearing oversized suits to make a statement, the accidental trend has definitely come a full circle. It is the right way to make a statement while look and feel comfy as ever.

POLKA DOTS

This retro trend was popular throughout the latter half of the 20th Century and now, it is slowly regaining popularity. So, it is time to dig back into your mother pr even your grandmother’s closet to rock that chic print again. Styling the retro print alongside pieces that have a modern silhouette will elevate the look to a whole new level.

EVERYTHING MINI

Mini skirts and extra-short shorts were very popular in the ‘90s and looking back at the past month, it is definitely making a comeback. Take inspiration from Rachel Green in Friends to Rani Mukherjee in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and show off your toned legs in this favourite retro trend.

LACE-UP HEELS

With all the legs that you are showing off in our mini-skirts, it is time to accessorise your feet with tie-up heels. This popular trend of the late ‘90s and early 2000s is definitely a must in every girl’s closet this year.

Which comeback trend is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More