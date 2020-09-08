Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: When celebs stole the show with STATEMENT sleeves

Looking to create a statement? Leave it on Bollywood celebs to do it right just using their sleeves! Check it out

When the summer trends were just about being introduced in the fashion industry, the pandemic came along and stopped everything for a while. The pause button literally made us all sit in our houses in our pyjamas so wearing trendy outfits was literally out of question! Now that things are getting back to normal, its time to delve into trends once again and we’re back with one of the biggest trends that did not get its due credit. Statement sleeves were all the rage before the lockdown happened and its time we look our fashionable best in them. Here’s all the inspiration you need:

We’ll start with one of our favourites by . The actress who chose a simple mini dress with neutral makeup and straight hair still managed to steal the show with her bouffant sleeve. I mean, talk about showing the world how it’s done!

Right up the same alley is Malaika’s look who chose for a blue mini dress and took it a notch higher with her avant-garde sleeves. Sleek hair and matching eyeliner gave the look a futuristic vibe!

is next on our list whose quintessential red dress made quite a statement with the statement cold-shoulder sleeves. The puffy sleeves gave an edgy look to the dainty red dress making quite a lot of heads turn!

Next up, we have who chose for a simple blue jumpsuit and made the most of it with statement bishop sleeves. It does have the power to turn the look around, I mean, you can see it for yourself!

If you’re looking to make a stubble statement, Deepika’s white shirt with bow sleeve cuffs is a perfect choice!

Karisma Kapoor literally let her sleeve touch the floors as she made a spectacular statement with the cape sleeve. She let the silhouette of her gown to do all the talking and kept the rest of the things simple.

Quite opposite to simple is Sara Ali Khan who not only chose for a classic black mini but turned the look around with show-stealing sleeves. Keeping things classy, she chose for a red lip and sleek hair to complete the look!

