Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: When tracksuits were EVERY celeb's go to airport look 

Today, airport sightings may seem like a thing of the past. Now that we can't get a peek at the biggest trends in the fashion world, we're taking a look back at when every celeb picked out tracksuits to wear to the airport.

Athleisure is having its moment in fashion right now. From jogger pants becoming something we wore to the gym, to loungewear, tank tops becoming work out wear to daily outfit wear today, everything has turned around. At one point, tracksuits that we wore to the gym, for workouts, etc. became the go-to look at airports for every celebrity. Come to think of it, rightly so! They are warm, comfortable and easy to breathe in. Take a look at all the leading ladies who picked tracksuits as their airport looks.

Sara Ali Khan

The millennial actress can't seem to get enough of tracksuits. They seem like her second favourite outfits after her trusted white kurta-pyjama set. She has them in a range of colours, but our favourite is this bright purple number that she wore while travelling during the pandemic.



The Queen of Bollywood set hearts racing at the airport even in a tracksuit! DP picked out a bright yellow number that she styled with a simple white tank top that she knotted at her waist, to turn into a crop top! Classic white sneakers and round sunglasses completed her easy look.



Looking chic in a lilac shade tracksuit, Alia was spotted with her mother in the casual attire. Paired with a simple white tank top, heavy white sneakers, white-rimmed retro glasses and a bright yellow bag to add a pop of colour, we can't wait to replicate this look.



Also on the bandwagon, Katrina kept warm and cosy in a colour-blocked blue and yellow tracksuit at the airport. She wore her's with the zip up and a neutral tone bodysuit beneath her jacket. White sneakers that seem to be the uniform to go with tracksuits and dark sunglasses completed her look.

Nora Fatehi

Raising the temperatures high, Nora Fatehi picked out a fiery red tracksuit to wear to the airport. She wore a white sports bra beneath and instead of following suit in sneakers, she picked out pointed toe white heels! Dark sunnies and her brunette locks left loose, completed her look.

Kiara Advani

Keeping it comfortable, Kiara subtle made a different statement by picking out a tracksuit in a different material. She opted for a peacock blue velvet tracksuit that bore flared pants, to the airport. Aviators, a white tank top beneath her jacket and hair left loose, completed the actress' look.

Which diva's look do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

