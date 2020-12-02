Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: When bomber jackets were every celebrity's winter staple 

Now that the temperatures have dropped, we're all looking for ways to stay warm and look fashionable at the same time. Bomber jackets are you saving grace at this time.

Winter is here and we're all looking for comfortable yet stylish ways to stay warm during these cold months. While we're bundling up in our woollens and shawls, celebrities are bringing out their favourite trend - the bomber jacket.

From airports to promotional events, this piece has been their go-to to stay toasty during chilly days. Here's a look at how they styled them.

Sara Ali Khan

For promotions, Sara picked out a bright pink bomber jacket that she styled with heavy black embroidery all over it. She styled this with black shorts and thigh-high black boots to make for an edgy look.



To keep warm at the airport while heading out of the city, Deepika Padukone amped up the glam and shine and picked out a glamorous gold bomber jacket that she paired with black silk paperboy pants and a simple black crop top. She accessorised with stacked up necklaces to make a statement.

Kriti Sanon

Jazzing things up, Kriti Sanon went a step further and opted for a colourful sequin bomber jacket that she threw on over a mustard yellow tank top and distressed jeans. Metallic sneakers completed her look.



Taking the girly route, Pari threw on a red bomber jacket over her baby pink fit and flare dress to keep cosy on a cold winter day. Pink pumps and her hair styled into loose curls completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood picked out a trendy olive green bomber jacket to wear to the airport while heading out of the city. She wore this over a simple white tank top and blue jeans. Tan knee-length boots a black handbag and black sunnies completed her look.



Taking a note from Bebo, Shraddha too picked out an olive green jacket that she casually threw over a simple white tank top and lavender wrap satin skirt. Colourful pumps and her hair pulled into a high ponytail completed her look.

Which diva's styling do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

