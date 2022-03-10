Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: EDGIEST celeb looks and how to reinvent them

When it comes to looking one's best, Bollywood's leading ladies have proven that their outfit game is on point. They seem to have mastered every look be it the girl-next-door vibe, the glamazon diva, boho chic or even edgy grunge. While edgy looks aren't the easiest to achieve, these divas have portrayed it just right with their outfits, hair and makeup game on point.

Here's all the inspiration you need!

Sara Ali Khan

Start off small by taking notes from Sara. The Love Aaj Kal actress made quite a statement when she sported a print-on-print outfit. Her makeup is what stole the show though. Hair styled into messy waves with strands of pink extensions running through, blended smokey eyes and brown lips completed her look.

Deepika Padukone

Giving even the edgy look an ethnic twist, DP slayed it in a white heavily embroidered saree in an ivory white shade with a dramatic cape-style train. The actress styled this with her usual slicked back hairdo and gave the look an edge with moody deep wine-burgundy lips and kohl-lined eyes. Additionally, a matching manicure rounded off this look well.

Shraddha Kapoor

For her film Street Dancer 3D, the actress put forth a number of edgy looks that we loved. One of them that we're still crushing on, is this double-braided hairdo with pink hair extensions added to her braids. Exaggerated cat eyeliner, embellishments on her skin and hoop earrings were the perfect additions to this.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

At the finale of the Lakme Fashion Week, Bebo played showstopper. She complimented her black strapless gown on the runway with a slick back wet hairdo and bold, almost black lips making for the edgiest look she's sported so far!

Kriti Sanon

Giving us a one-of-a-kind head-to-toe leather look was Kriti Sanon. The Mimi star put her edgiest foot forward in a pair of black latex leggings topped with a black full-sleeve top and a matching waist sleeveless wrap-style leather jacket. Black leather boots, gold hoop earrings and a black face mask rounded off this experimental look well.

