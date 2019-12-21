From Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone, you CANNOT miss these celebrity looks from yesterday

From Deepika Padukone making a splash in florals to Sara Ali Khan’s quirky ensemble, here are all the celebrity looks from the day gone by. Check it out

From red carpets to airport lobbies, celebrities are now making sure to put their best foot forward wherever they go! Yesterday was no different as we saw our favourite B-Town divas looking their best and here we have enough proof!

First up, we have who opted for a stunning floral ensemble by Anamika Khanna. The attire featured a body-hugging vest that was paired with flared pants and a matching cape jacket. Blushed pink makeup and low ponytail completed her look and we are absolute fans!

Next, we saw the diva rocking a casual monochromatic ensemble at the airport. From beige pants to a tan sweater and matching Nike shoes, the look was definitely a solid one!

Moving on, we have Sara Ali Khan who made a quirky statement in a printed wonder by Gauri & Nainika. The actress opted for a halter neck gown with a high-low hem that showed enough of her long toned legs. She let her outfit do all the talking and kept her glam to a minimum while also pulling back her mane in a high-ponytail. We like!

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, made quite a statement in a red gown by Dolly J. the gown featured a similar high-low hem but with an off-shoulder neckline. Feathered details around the dress clearly stole the show.

Moving on, we have Kiara Advani who looked resplendent in a gorgeous attire by Manish Malhotra. The heavily embellished ensemble featured a body-hugging mermaid gown that was then elevated with an equally embellished cape. Neutral makeup and a ponytail completed her look. We liked the way she let her ensemble do all the talking!

Lastly, we have who made sure all eyes were on her as she colour-blocked in a Valentino ensemble. She opted for a maroon statement sleeved high-neck shirt that was carefully tucked into a long purple skirt. Adding to it was a big ‘V’ belt that made quite a statement. Sleek low bun, huge sunnies and black boots completed her look. We are definitely going to take inspiration from her look!

Whose look did you like more? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More