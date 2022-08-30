Sara Ali Khan in denim shorts and a crop top shows an ace level of cool; Yay or Nay?

A crop top is never a no-no, sorry we didn't say this. It is Sara Ali Khan and the rest of Bollywood's fashion crew who declared this. Traditionally these short hemmed numbers are seen as a summer style essential, sadly, it feels as though the monsoon's stretch has been a long one. Crop top fans, disappointment needn't be in order instead hit a reset on your style if you haven't yet already and wear crop tops as you've always wanted to, that is, chic. Use this simple guide, maybe?

The Atrangi Re actress as a gym-goer has often found comfort in crop tops, shorts, rompers, kurta suits, and more. One takeaway would be that the starlet has proved that a crop top and shorts are a stylish match. Here's how to free that midriff like a true fashion lover. A continuation of a cool style was seen again as Sara donned a white crop top that had short sleeves and a boat neck. She rocked it with blue denim distressed shorts.

Nothing a cool outfit cannot fix. This is too cute a look to make your outings look fashionable. Her high-waisted shorts also had frayed hems. Sara's casual OOTD also looked perfect with Chuck Taylor All Star platform canvas. If you're a Sara style follower, what is given that her looks are undone without a dose of colours. Keeping this stretch strong and loud, is this look that had stacked colourful beaded bracelets and an evil-eye ring that suited her shorts. She looks so fresh here.

A YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Lakshmi Lehr on keeping the 'Koffee Kouture' glam by styling Kareena Kapoor Khan & more actresses