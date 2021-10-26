Sara Ali Khan in an embroidered kurta suit put out a fabulous desi show; Yay or Nay?

With a world that's brimful of outfit options, actress Sara Ali Khan chooses to spoil and prettify herself over and over with kurta sets. She doesn't wait for a traditional event to wear these but she picks these up often which is almost every day and yet brings a new charm of her own each time likes it's no precarious business.

Diwali is (almost) here and how ready are you with your glamorous outfit? This ensemble hints at the pretty route that can work well for festive puja or lunch. The Coolie No.1 actress was photographed outside a production house in Mumbai today seen dressed like a desi diva in a three-piece kurta set that featured a sleeveless knee-length kurta that had embroidery scattered so beautiful woven with colourful threads. Its neckline and armholes were highlighted and decked up charmingly with blue lace. Sara put it together with white pants that bore the same hemline as her kurta which had a small sheer detail in organza and the lacework.

The cotton dupatta didn’t have to pull out all the stops. It came with a beauty of its own with more of the multi-coloured embroidery that looked peppy and how! She accessorised her look with jhumkas, a rose orange ring, orange and pink bangles that glistened stealthily, and a jute bag with her initials customised on it in pink. Juttis never look wrong with ethnic ensembles and here the embroidered juttis looked flattering. Her tresses were left open, and her face looked fresh and raw with barely any makeup on. Her eyebrows were groomed and had no gaps visible.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

