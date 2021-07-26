Sara Ali Khan is a floral princess in a pink regal embroidered lehenga from Mishru: Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan’s special love of Indian attires is well known to the fashion world. The star kid is usually spotted rocking a cosy kurta or casual suits but this doesn’t mean she is any less of a diva in donning western styles. Setting trends and inspiring us to revamp our styles in tune with the season’s craze, Sara is the millennial fashion icon with a huge fan base. With her glam look and envious body, Sara can effortlessly pull off any style and this time she got us gasping for air in a gorgeous pink lehenga. While celebrities' photoshoots give us major inspirations on what the next ‘it’ trend is, her ethnic avatar was an allure of the lost summer. The floral gradient in shades of romance gave her intricately embroidered ensemble a royal touch.

Sara wore her netted dupatta with a heavy floral embroidered border on one side and ditched bangles wearing her glorious dupatta covering her arms. The bespoke artisanal handcrafted blush pink lehenga from the Indian label, Mishru was a floral galore featuring a heavy skirt and pink sleeveless top. From light peach, orange and rose shade her skirt’s floral gradient ended with deep red flowers intricately embroidered on the floor-sweeping hemline. Sara looked ethereal channelling her Pataudi princess vibes in the stunning lehenga.

The Coolie No 1 star painted her nails pink, wore pink glossy lipstick and got her glam makeup on point with loads of blush. Her dewy makeup also featured well-groomed eyebrows and subtle pink palette eyeshadow. Sara left her voluminous tresses open and signed off her look with a million-dollar smile. Her luxe lehenga is perfect to look everything fun and fab for this wedding season and is definitely something that every bridesmaid should bookmark.

What do you think of the diva’s pink floral lehenga? Yay or nay?

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra TWIN in olive shades as they jet set out of Mumbai in style: Yay or Nay?