  1. Home
  2. fashion

Sara Ali Khan gave bandage dresses her stamp of approval, not once but TWICE

Sara Ali Khan is a fan of bandage dresses and we have enough proof! Check it out
8371 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan gave bandage dresses her stamp of approval, not once but TWICESara Ali Khan gave bandage dresses her stamp of approval, not once but TWICE
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sara Ali Khan has been known for her ecstatic style. While she loves her desi kurta sets, you’ll often see her go all out with quirky ensembles and there’s no denying that! While she has definitely proved her worth when it comes to film, she’s slowly finding her way through fashion. From red carpets to industry events and promotional outings, you’ll see her outdoing herself every now and then and we are in awe! 

This time around we are here to point out the striking similarities behind her choice of attires. While minidresses are all the rage right now, she took it to the next level by choosing bandage minis not once but twice. For the ones who are unversed about what bandage minis literally are, we are here for you. These kinds of dresses look like they’re sewn with just one long piece of cloth essentially a bandage. We know its not rocket science, but fancy attires call for fancy names! 

The first time she wore the wonder was just a few months ago as she stepped out for an event on the city. For the day out, her choice of attire was rather fun with red and white stripes accompanied by an off-shoulder silhouette making quite the statement! With simple sleek hair and neutral makeup, she completed her look. 

sara ali khan red white

Next bandage dress is another one that the Pataudi princess wore just a few hours ago. From what looked like a movie shoot, she stepped out in a rustic silver wonder and styled it with an OTT high ponytail and a red lip. 

Would you ever wear a bandage dress? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt: EVERYTIME celebs DITCHED their heels for sneakers

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement