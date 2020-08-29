Sara Ali Khan gave bandage dresses her stamp of approval, not once but TWICE

Sara Ali Khan is a fan of bandage dresses and we have enough proof! Check it out

Sara Ali Khan has been known for her ecstatic style. While she loves her desi kurta sets, you’ll often see her go all out with quirky ensembles and there’s no denying that! While she has definitely proved her worth when it comes to film, she’s slowly finding her way through fashion. From red carpets to industry events and promotional outings, you’ll see her outdoing herself every now and then and we are in awe!

This time around we are here to point out the striking similarities behind her choice of attires. While minidresses are all the rage right now, she took it to the next level by choosing bandage minis not once but twice. For the ones who are unversed about what bandage minis literally are, we are here for you. These kinds of dresses look like they’re sewn with just one long piece of cloth essentially a bandage. We know its not rocket science, but fancy attires call for fancy names!

The first time she wore the wonder was just a few months ago as she stepped out for an event on the city. For the day out, her choice of attire was rather fun with red and white stripes accompanied by an off-shoulder silhouette making quite the statement! With simple sleek hair and neutral makeup, she completed her look.

Next bandage dress is another one that the Pataudi princess wore just a few hours ago. From what looked like a movie shoot, she stepped out in a rustic silver wonder and styled it with an OTT high ponytail and a red lip.

Would you ever wear a bandage dress? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

