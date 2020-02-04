Sara Ali Khan goes head to toe turquoise in an outfit by Alina Cernatescu: Yay or Nay?

We have to get this out. With a movie release right around the corner, the promotional looks get us more hyped up than the movie itself. Bollywood celebs are one upping their game when it comes to putting together a great promotional look. Take Sara Ali Khan for instance, with her soon to be released movie Love Aaj Kal, the diva is on a roll. From pulling off vibrant quirky outfits to a playful desi look, Sara remains untamed. Her promotional looks are comprised of pieces which are literally every modern girl’s dream. But this turquoise number definitely bowled us over!





Sara Ali Khan opted for a ruffled turquoise number by designer Alina Cernatescu. The sleeveless dress featured a round neck skin tint panel which culminated in a sweetheart neckline. The bodycon dress had ample ruffle detailing. She paired her captivating dress with satin turquoise stilettos. For her glam look, she kept her skin bare and outdid herself with a perfectly done turquoise winged eyeliner. Keeping her locks down in effortless waves she topped off her look. She also opted for electric blue nails and a coiled up silver watch.





Though this look was a yay for us, the coiled up silver watch shouldn’t have been a part of the look. What do you think about Sara Ali Khan in head to toe turquoise? Comment below and let us know.





