Sara Ali Khan in a graphic printed tank top & shorts took us back to chic days of summer fashion; Yay or Nay?

We hope your summer-style moodboard is now replaced with that of monsoon favourites. Knitted sweaters and fleece jackets are back with the best friend's status and shorter hems are to be sidestepped. While this is the norm to be followed in the days to come, some of us have had a hard time signing off from what the extremely balmy days got us used to. Think crop tops, skirts, shorts, and many cool things from Y2K fashion. Sara Ali Khan has always pushed these in the coolest ways possible and here's a look at her latest.

Spotted with her daddy dearest, Saif Ali Khan outside a restaurant recently both showed us in casuals. Proving that not all crop tops need to have just floral prints, the Atrangi Re actress picked out a well-fitted tank top with colourful graphic print. The Ed Hardy attire with a cropped hem amp up the chicness of her OOTD for a midriff show was out there and low-waisted mini shorts with frayed hem and distressed details were as killer as it could get.

Sara also accessorised her look with a pastel yellow baseball cap which pretty much agreed with that of the dye on her shorts. It had a heart embroidered patch defined with few hues. She also loaded her left wrist with colourful bracelets, as always she likes her style funky and bright. She further styled her look with white shoes. The actress tied her hair into a ponytail, made her eyes stand out with kohl, her eyebrows had no gaps and her lips bore a neutral-toned pigment.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

