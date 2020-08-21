Sara Ali Khan has a love affair with bright yellow ensembles and we have enough proof

Sara Ali Khan is often seen making a statement in yellow ensembles, no matter what the occasion. Here’s proof

The Kedarnath debutant and the girl who stole a lot of hearts with Aakh Maare, Sara Ali Khan has become the talk of the town ever since she's stepped foot in the industry. From her movie choices to wardrobe picks, she surely knows how to have all eyes on her and the past has been enough proof of that. While we've seen her turn into a desi kudi with white kurta sets to even go all out with quirky ensembles, she definitely knows how to look her best no matter what. Today, while we were scrolling through our archives we found a similarity in the kind of ensembles she picks and while she sticks to her favourite silhouettes, the bright yellow hue seems to dominate her closet a lot more.

First up, we have this gorgeous Bandhani saree that not only speaks volumes for her love for desi attires but also makes quite a statement with the contrasting blouse.

Next up we have this indo-western look that Sara wore during the promotions of her debut film Kedarnath. The yellow embroidered angarkha top by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla is quite a statement piece on its own. She let it have its limelight and styled it with a pair of jeans and matching hoops.

When we talk about her love for yellow, what made you think she would not pair it up with her favourite kurta sets? She not only wore yellow sets once but she was seen making heads turn twice.

Silk kurtas are a great staple piece to have in your wardrobe. Sara Ali Khan surely knows it and is often making sure to create a statement. This high-neck kurta does just that and paired with a contrasting jhumka makes it truly drool-worthy!

Quirky and yellow go hand in hand and Sara showed us how to do it right. With a knot top and embellished pants, she looked no less of a diva. Adding to it was the headband that was effortlessly pulled off in spite of the OTT attire.

Lastly, we cannot miss the major summer vibes she gave us in this strappy summer top. She paired it with a pair of blue denim shorts showing the world how it's done!

