Sara Ali Khan hops on the denim daze with dual toned jeans and a shirt; Yay or Nay?

Denim and cool are two words that work in harmony. Never a carrier of a worrisome vibe, rather so full of comfort to an extent it dominates the style charts even in the sweatiest of days. Since there's no limit on making striking statements, you should totally hit up the denim-on-denim craze. Seen Sara Ali Khan's latest OOTD, yet?

Slipping into a pair of denim isn’t a challenge for you can work it out with your flair also referred to as style it with a tee, jacket, or a crop top, you can always give it the hotshot upgrade. The Coolie No. 1 actress was papped recently at a shoot location in an outfit that came in white which might have received her appreciation. She doesn’t seem to stop wearing whites whether in a desi avatar or when in casuals, this hue may have received the mainstay status by the starlet. Ami Patel picked out the dual-tone look for Sara as she styled her in a collared denim shirt from Fancy Pants which had its sleeves pulled up to be clubbed with flared and high-waisted pants from Madison.

Beneath the shirt, a white ribbed knit top was tucked inside which was just as intriguing as the denim numbers. Her casual look featured white Puma sneakers and was accessorised up pretty with gold bracelets with charms, silver watch, and fingerings. Her skin stayed fresh with minimal makeup that entailed a soft pink pout, kohl eyeliner, brows brushed and filled-in, and soft wavy hair settled right as it followed the glam suit.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: When celebs proved green shararas are endlessly loving